Top Five Spookiest Filming Locations in NYC

With nearly 400 years of rich history, it should come as no surprise that New York City has seen its fair share of gory moments and ghost hauntings. Historic accounts of famous landmarks and old buildings are often intertwined with scary stories of horror and paranormal activity. In honor of Halloween, On Location Tours has pulled together a list of the top five spookiest filming locations in New York City.

1. The Dakota

Located on 72nd Street and Central Park West, The Dakota has been a longtime, prestigious residential building for the rich and famous. In Roman Polanski’s psychological horror film, Rosemary’s Baby, The Dakota was used for exterior shots of the NYC apartment building where the characters lived.

Most notably, John Lennon was shot and killed at the south entrance to The Dakota where he and Yoko Ono lived. Ono still resides there today and people have claimed to see the ghost of Lennon at the site of his murder.

2. 55 Central Park West

Perhaps better known as "Spook Central" to Ghostbusters fans, 55 Central Park West stood in as Louis (Rick Moranis) and Dana’s (Sigourney Weaver) apartment building. In the cult classic movie, the building was portrayed as much taller with a different rooftop where worshippers of the deity Gozer would perform rituals. While living in the building, the characters in Ghostbusters also encountered a variety of paranormal activity.

3. The Ansonia

Built in 1899, The Ansonia has a history filled with eccentricities and scandal. Located on Broadway between 73rd and 74th street, this building has most recently been seen in ABC’s haunted series 666 Park Avenue. The building was also used as a backdrop in the psychological thriller, Don’t Say a Word, starring Michael Douglas and the scary flick, Single White Female, starring Bridget Fonda.

4. The New York City Subway

With its labyrinth of dark, eerie tunnels located beneath the hustle and bustle of the city, the New York City subway system serves as the perfect backdrop for fright-worthy film scenes. In the 1990 film Ghost, Patrick Swayze’s character encounters a subway spirit who has haunted the subway stations and trains ever since he was pushed on the tracks to his death. The spirit shows Swayze’s character how to hone in on his own ghostly powers.

5. Hook & Ladder 8

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!" While Hook & Ladder 8 is an active FDNY firehouse, movie fans will recognize it as the Ghostbusters Headquarters. This building housed the Ghostbusters paranormal exterminator service where they would arm themselves with proton packs, ecto goggles and other ghost-catching equipment before heading out on investigations.

To explore these spooktacular locations and more, hop on a TV and movie tour with On Location Tours. From the New York TV & Movie Sites Tour to the TCM Classic Film Tour and more, On Location Tours offers a variety of tour options to satisfy the interests of every entertainment fan. Learn more at onlocationtours.com.

