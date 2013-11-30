Traveladder adds up for over 55s

Traveladder agrees to KBYG Campaign to focus on the 50 per cent of elderly travelers with a medical condition.

Traveladder has agreed with the FCO Know Before You Go Campaign reinforcing the message for the Over 55s who are risking thousands of pounds in travelling without travel insurance and not declaring pre-existing illness. FCO said, “We will do everything we can to support people who find themselves needing medical assistance or treatment abroad, but the FCO cannot pay medical bills or fund medical repatriation back to the UK”.

KBYG campaign is focused on the 50 per cent of over 55s with medical conditions that should be declared to insurers. Additionally a survey carried out for KBYG by Censuswide working with sample size of 1,004 UK adult shows that more than 10% over 55s said they did not always buy insurance.

Mark Simmonds, Minister for Consular Policy at the FCO, said: “‘It won’t happen to me’ or ‘I’ll be fine’ are risky assumptions to make when deciding whether or not to take out comprehensive travel insurance”.

Traveladder.co.uk CEO Christian Young said that “Medical repatriation costs can run into tens of thousands of pounds, so whatever your age, travelling uninsured or without declaring pre-existing medical conditions was a reckless disregard for your own and other travellers financial and health interests”.

The support of insurers 24 hour emergency service can be critical providing access to medical teams and repatriation services.

Traveladder’s Young added that “buying pre-existing health cover online has become easier with online medical screening, avoiding call centre waits and the need to share your personal details directly with the call handler. There is a good choice of providers available including Fit4travel insurance, Allsafe, and WeDo insurance who with traveladder provides online medical screening with a competitive choice of cover and prices.

Traveladder.co.uk owned by Intermediated Services Ltd is a partner and supporter of the FCO KBYG campaign.

