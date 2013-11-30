TSW Announces Custom Wheel Giveaway

TSW is giving away a set of premium aftermarket wheels - winner chooses the style.

TSW Alloy Wheels announced a sweepstakes where they are giving away a free set of their custom wheels. The winner will be randomly drawn on December 21st, 2013.

Winners can enter by going to https://apps.facebook.com/promosapp/4422696 or by going to the the official TSW Alloy Wheels Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/tsw.wheels1.

An attractive part of this sweepstakes is that the winner gets to choose their TSW wheel style of choice. The choice includes the new wheel lineup that was launched at SEMA 2013. Entrants are encouraged to share the sweepstakes with their friends for extra chances to win.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Entrants can also checkout some of TSW's latest video's showcasing some of their aftermarket wheels by going to the videos page on their website.

“TSW is in the business of producing car wheels as notable for their performance as for their aesthetics,” offered Terence Scheckter, president of TSW Alloy Wheels. “We are excited about giving away a set of our wheels to a lucky winner who will have the opportunity to experience and enjoy our wheels,” Scheckter added.

TSW has a built-in configurator on their website that browsers can use to view TSW wheels on their vehicle. It is an easy to use tool and offers an excellent representation of the wheels on their vehicle. They also have a fitment guide on their website, a useful tool that assists the browser with determining which of the range of TSW Wheels fit onto their vehicle.

Founded by a former Formula One racing driver, TSW manufactures the largest range of staggered one piece custom alloy wheels in the world. Many TSW Alloy Wheels are manufactured using a highly advanced production technique called Rotary Forging. The rim of the wheels is forged at high pressure while the wheel is spun at high speed. This alters the molecular structure and enhances the strength of the alloy. The benefit is a much lighter weight than a regular cast wheel. Most importantly, the weight saving is in the outer rim of the wheel which dramatically reduces rotational mass and enhances vehicle performance. All TSW wheels are engineered to be perfectly hub centric and are made to the tightest tolerances. That is, TSW wheels are manufactured to extremely high standards that often significantly exceed the industry norm, resulting in a smoother, better handling ride. Their wheels are designed to fit on all 5 lug vehicles and specialty vehicles.

For over forty years, their passion for wheel design and obsession about quality has fueled their efforts to showcase some of the best quality wheels on the aftermarket with a range of head-turning designs.

For a list of TSW Alloy Wheel dealers, call 1 888-766-7775 or search by zip code on the TSW.com website. TSW Alloy Wheel dealers are located throughout North America and worldwide, including Discount Tire Direct on the web at discounttiredirect.com/. Check out TSW's Facebook page at facebook.com/tsw.wheels1 or on Instagram @tswalloywheels.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/wheels/custom-wheels/prweb11381406.htm