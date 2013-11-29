Utah Web Design Company Gives Back to Santa, Donates Websites

A Salt Lake City web design company, Utah Sites, donates websites to give back to Santas. Promo goes national, triggering overwhelming nominations for Santa.

Utah Sites, a web design company in Utah, is doing what they can to stay on Santa's good list this year. Known for their effective and high converting designs, Utah Sites announced that they were to begin offering a free website to a local Santa Claus. The promotion that was intended for locals went viral, spread nationally, and resulted in hundreds of nominations from friends of various Santa's.

President of Utah Sites, Damon Burton, comments, "We really wanted to give back this year. We figured a fun way would be to give back to the big guy himself." He continues. "Those that dress as Santa Claus bring a little something special to the community that not everyone can do. If we're able to help Santa expand his reach so he can bring smiles to more local children... count us in."

Utah Sites is located on Gentile Street in Layton, with staff having been involved in local web design as far back as 1999. Those familiar with the famous street in Davis County will recognize Utah Sites' location from their bright orange sign on the "old white church" building on the corner of Lancer Lane (Wasatch Drive). With managing designers having graduated locally from the likes of Layton and Davis High, the company prides themselves on being local.

Damon Burton adds, "Utah is home to us, and always will be. That's why we took pride in building our company using the name 'Utah Sites,' as a reference to our local pride."

The recent promotion to donate a website for Santa was based on feedback from social media interaction. Those that participated submitted the real names of their favorite Santas to Utah Sites' Facebook or via email. Due to the breakout success of the campaign, Utah Sites gave donated new websites for free to not just one, but three Santas.

Kyle Detro, a lead designer at Utah Sites, comments, "It was exciting to give away a website for Mr. Claus. We're not talking a bland site either. We made sure to offer Kris Kringle a clean, professional website design that helps him get his message across."

This latest promotion comes on the heels of another campaign that has gone viral for Utah Sites. The company recently ran a promotion where they were be giving away iPads with new paid websites. With the strong efforts to reach out to the local community, Utah Sites is quickly becoming a favorite web design company among Utah residents. For more information about their services or to read more about the Santa Claus website give away, visit utahsites.com or call 801-774-9999.

