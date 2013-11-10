Valdellovo's Anno Zero Extra-Dry Prosecco Now Available in New York

Anno Zero is the signature extra-dry prosecco by Valdellövo winery. Located in the Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG area, the Valdellövo winery makes a sparkling wine that is particularly elegant, smooth and fresh.

Valdellövo winery is located in what the local farmers call the “Valley of the wolf”, in the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene area, in Veneto, Italy and Benedetto Ricci with his wife Clotilde are behind this estate.

Annozero is Valdellövo's signature extra-dry prosecco, which combines the best of Valdellövo grapes with the latest winemaking technology, to obtain a sparkling wine that’s elegant, smooth and fresh with a broad array of aromas that capture the essence of the Conegliano’s lush and sunny hillsides. Anno Zero means “year zero”, when it all began for Valdellövo. “We’re taking care of our vineyards following the uses and tradition of the local farmers” says Clotilde. “There are people harvesting the grapes, not machines”.

"We met Benedetto and Clotilde at the award ceremony of the 2012 New York International Wine Competition," said Gal Keren, co-founder of Santa Armosa, which brings authentic wines and olive oils to the New York and New Jersey states. Santa Armosa was awarded Importer of the year, while Valdellövo also received a medal for Anno Zero. “As for all Santa Armosa’s wines, Valdellövo makes no compromise on quality.”

About Valdellövo. The winery is located in a hilly area between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, and extends for about 10 hectares with production of Prosecco DOCG Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. The wines are made only from grapes grown in the Valdellövo vineyards.

About Santa Armosa. Santa Armosa is an importer of wines and olive oils established in 2009. Santa Armosa imports products that are expressions of the terroirs where they come from. This attachment to tradition and roots translates into wines that give a unique drinking experience and olive oils that are fragrant, vibrant and unlike any other you have tasted before. Additionally, Santa Armosa wines and olive oils are environmentally-friendly, as they are produced by very attentive to the nature farmers and winemakers.

