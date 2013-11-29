Vancouver's Debrah Burleigh Accounting Becomes the First Suntico Advisor in Canada

Debrah Burleigh Accounting, from Delta just outside Vancouver, has become the first approved Suntico Advisor in Canada.

Debrah Burleigh began her accounting services firm in 2004 and became a Sage Partner six years later. She is now a Platinum Consultant and Certified Trainer in Sage 50 and IPBC Certified Professional Bookkeeper.

A progressive social media expert, Debrah’s skills were acknowledged by Sage this year when she was invited to become an endorsed socialite at this year’s Sage Summit convention. It is this interest in all things social that brought Debrah and Suntico together.

Suntico is a social workplace for companies that use Sage 50 Accounting (formerly Simply Accounting). It adds a social layer over the rich financial data that resides in Sage, breaks down the barriers between departments, and makes it easy for busy teams to find and share information.

Debrah says, “I have been following Suntico’s development and it is one of the most exciting new products I have seen for quite a while. The ability to access Sage account details and transactions, and then share and discuss issues on those accounts provides an incredibly easy way for my customers to communicate.”

Find out more at http://www.debrahburleighaccounting.com and http://www.suntico.com.

