Venous Insufficiency: Devastating but Curable

New York Vein Treatment Center is launching a new health campaign via social media to educate the public on venous insufficiency

November 30th, 2013. New York. The New York Vein Treatment Center is launching a new campaign to educate the public about venous insufficiency. Millions of Americans are at risk for this chronic disorder, says the New York based vein center. The NYC vein care center hopes the information it provides in its new campaign will help patients take steps to reduce their risk of this devastating disease.

Dr. Lev Khitin, a leading vascular specialist in Manhattan, explains that venous insufficiency occurs when a vein is no longer able to effectively move blood out of the lower extremities. “There is a great variety of pathological conditions leading to development of venous insufficiency. The end result is a failure of the veins to return used de-oxygenated blood back to the heart. Complications of venous insufficiency include thrombophlebitis, formation of trophic ulcers and malignant lesions, bleeding, infection, swelling and many others.”

Since certain lifestyle aspects, called “modifiable risk factors”, contribute to the development of venous insufficiency, it is important for everybody to understand what they can do to lower their risk. The center’s vascular specialists in Manhattan will provide information on this topic through their social media outlets, including Facebook and Twitter. This campaign will run throughout the month of November.

Varicose Vein Treatment Options

Varicose veins and spider veins are extremely common in men and women. While spider veins are very small, reddish veins on the surface of the skin, varicose veins are much larger, bulging, tangled veins that may appear bluish in color. Men and women suffer from varicose veins, although women are much more likely to have them.

Today, patients have access to a number of effective varicose vein treatment options. Advancements in technology and medicine have led to the development of safe, effective, minimally invasive treatment modalities that provide excellent, most importantly permanent results with no side-effects or downtime. Some of these modalities are foam- sclerotherapy and cryo-sclero, radio-frequency ablation, micro-phlebectomy, endovenous LASER obliteration and many others.

About New York Vein Treatment Center

The New York Vein Treatment Center (NYVTC) was established in 2002 as a medical facility devoted exclusively to the treatment of varicose veins, spider veins, and related venous disorders. The NYVTC is the most comprehensive treatment center in New York, with the latest techniques and state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of venous diseases. Sclerotherapy, cryo sclerotherapy, foam and duplex-guided sclerotherapy, LASER therapy, micro-phlebectomy, TIGO®, EndoLASER®, ClariVein® obliteration, Trellis® thrombectomy and lysis are only some of multiple therapeutic modalities currently employed by NYVTC.

The founder, president, and leading physician of the NYVTC Dr. Lev M. Khitin is a well-known and respected surgeon, board-certified in cardiac, general, thoracic, and vascular surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of American College of Cardio-Vascular Surgery and of American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of American Society of Phlebology and American College of Phlebology among many other professional societies and organizations.

