Vitalife Secure New Store Location in Rotherham

Rotherham-based health product retailer and brand Vitalife have secured a new shop location, in their hometown of Rotherham.

Following the launch of their first store earlier this year in May, Vitalife have now secured the location for their second store - in the town centre of their hometown Rotherham.

The store is expected to open just before Christmas this year - giving local customers the chance to buy something healthy for their loved ones.

Vitalife acquired their first store on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield in May. 'The confidence it gave us turning our first store around has led to us securing our second store. This time it is a little different, as we are starting from scratch with this store, but we are equally confident that we can make this as much of a success as our Sheffield store,' explained Vitalife's Managing Director Gavin Edley.

The fit-out of the Rotherham store is supported by Rotherham Council's Vitality Grant scheme, an aptly-named program that supports new retail outlets that wish to set-up business within Rotherham Town Centre.

'After watching Vitalife grow their online and wholesale business from Rotherham, it is great to now see them expand their presence within the local marketplace with this store - and we are pleased to be supporting them with this project,' says Martyn Benson of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Vitalife also have plans to launch more stores next year - although these will be further afield as Mr Edley explains. 'Our plan for next year is to launch several more stores, starting as far afield as possible with our third. This will force us to build a supply infrastructure for the stores that can support a nationwide network, rather than just thinking locally and supplying local stores on a more casual basis'.

News of the new Rotherham store comes as Vitalife are also recently announced to have been awarded the title of 'Best Established Business' in the local area, with MD Gavin Edley scooping the 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2013'.

