We've Got Your Back Introduces Balance Boards by Vew-Do

New balance boards helps develop muscle memory to improve the body’s natural balance.

Balance is critical to injury prevention, sport performance, and general well-being. We’ve Got Your Back offers a variety of products for this, including the new line of Vew-Do Balance Boards.

These boards continuously disrupt a person’s center of balance using dynamic and multi-directional motion. This forces the person to use and develop all three of the body’s balance systems, the eyes, inner ear, and proprioceptors in the joints. Along with the physical conditioning, the body will store this information as muscle memory. Balance Boards come in a variety of designs and levels, from beginner to advanced, and from general balance to specific sports training, such as skiing, surfing, golf, football, and wrestling. Vew-Do Boards are made in the United States.

In sports and most physical activities, once the body moves out of its balance comfort zone, balance systems quickly become overwhelmed with input to try and recover balance. Unfortunately, without balance training, this results in inadequate performance and even the risk of injury.

We’ve Got You Back is located at 114 Royce Street in Los Gatos, Calif. For more information, visit their website at http://www.back2active-bayarea.com, or call 408-335-7472.

About the company:

We’ve Got Your Back is a women-owned business that delivers best-in-class products and services in ergonomic office accessories and seating, fitness gear and comfort solutions. Its goal is to provide education, information and products that ultimately eliminate the root cause of back pain and neck pain. The showroom in Los Gatos is designed to serve the community with educational programs, fitness training and product demonstrations.

We’ve Got Your Back offers its products and solutions to support the home office, telecommuter or the office workstation with training, chair fittings, ergonomic assessments and lifestyle support programs. Products include ergonomic seating, zero gravity chairs, neck pillows, massage chairs, sit-to-stand desks, doctor-recommended pillows and more. Visit their website for more information.

