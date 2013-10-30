Weathervane Winery Announces New Christmas Wine and Black Friday Open House

Lexington winery offers new Christmas Wine and announces Black Friday Open House event.

Lexington’s Weathervane Winery is excited to announce 2013’s Christmas Wines: Blushing Santa and Santa Sweetie. The two wines will be available starting Nov. 5. They are also holding their annual After Black Friday Open House event on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Blushing Santa is a fun, orange sangria-style wine and the Santa Sweetie is a black cherry Pinot Noir. Both wines are limited release, and are priced affordably at $13 a bottle. These two wines are perfect Christmas gifts for wine-lovers. The two Christmas wines will be available in the Weathervane Winery tasting rooms as well.

Weathervane Winery also wants to invite guests out to their annual After Black Friday Open House. The Open House event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Guests can enjoy cookies, cheese and a free sample of Weathervane’s mulled wine. While at the winery, guests can also check out the new Christmas items Weathervane has in store.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Weathervane Winery holds events several times a year and their tasting rooms are open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. For information on their events, delicious wine offerings and retail locations, please visit their website, http://www.weathervanewinery.com.

About the company:

At Weathervane Winery, Lexington's local winery and festive gathering spot, one will find award winning wines "without the attitude." They invite the public to enjoy one of the area’s finest local wineries by taking a winery tour, joining a wine tasting, enjoying the live entertainment in the new amphitheater, or just sitting outside and relaxing with a fantastic glass of wine. Sid & Miranda Proctor offer a great winery atmosphere with live entertainment that welcomes everyone in and serves the best wines in the area. For more information visit their website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/wine-tasting/local-winery/prweb11285888.htm