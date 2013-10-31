Wedding DJ Website Has New Domain Name

New York and New Jersey Wedding DJ Company Seward Park Tech changes domain name.

New York and New Jersey Wedding DJ Company Seward Park Tech has changed their domain from SewardParkTech.com to W3ddingDJ.com. “This new domain name will make it easier for our clients to type in and locate us,” says Kieffer Ramirez President at Seward Park Tech, the best-rated Wedding DJ company in the Northeast. The number 3 is a reversed letter E in the word Wedding, and many new websites are taking advantage of this new reverse-letter trend in order to acquire hard-to-get domain names. Seward Park Tech’s Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter accounts will also have the w3ddingdj extension at the end of the URL (i.e Facebook.com/w3ddingdj). “Seward Park Tech is always evolving and embracing new changes in technology and styles, you will still be able to access our website by using the sewardparktech.com domain, you will be forwarded to our new domain”.

Seward Park Tech is a DJ and Lighting company servicing the Tri-State area. Their Marquee DJs have years of experience spinning at the most elite night-clubs around the country, and the Lighting designers have designed the lighting and special-effects for numerous movies and theater productions around New York City. The lighting, special effects and music are combined to bring the magic of theater into weddings and other special events. Founded in 2010, Seward Park Tech has come a long way, earning dozens of 5-star reviews across the board and winning prestigious entertainment awards such as 'The Knot's Best of Weddings' and 'Wedding Wire's Bride's Choice Award.' Seward Park Tech is also a member of the very exclusive Style Me Pretty's Little Black Book. For more information, please visit http://www.w3ddingdj.com.

