WFT Cloud Establishes Partnership with TechFetch(r) for Providing Training on SAP HANA

WFT Cloud, a fully owned subsidiary of Wharfedale Technologies Inc. (WFT), a leading professional IT services consulting firm specializing in integration services for infrastructures based on SAP® solutions, announces the partnership with TechFetch® for providing training on SAP HANA.

WFT Cloud today announces that it has entered into a partnership with TechFetch®, a U.S. based global technology job portal and training company, that helps IT companies to find the best fitting resumes open for a job, position or a project.

SAP HANA combines database, data processing, and application platform capabilities in-memory. The platform provides libraries for predictive, planning, text processing, spatial, and business analytics so businesses can build and deploy next-generation real time applications and analytics processing across big data sources and structures. SAP HANA heralds a new architecture that enables converged OLTP and OLAP data processing within a single in-memory column-based data store with ACID compliance, while eliminating data redundancy and latency. The SAP HANA training course imparts deep understanding on HANA platform in real life along with best practices and emerging trends. The training course is constantly upgraded and refined to stay current with industry requirements. The material covered in the training program is geared towards SAP HANA Certification. This course gives students all of the benefits of a live class at just a fraction of the cost.

WFT® and TechFetch®’s collaborative effort offers online training courses that are aimed at enabling the trainees to be practically productive and at the same time be familiar with Industry best practices and emerging trends. These training programs will combine technology expertise with cognitive understanding in ensuring that each of the trainees is able to learn and apply complex of technologies with relative ease. The programs are offered in different formats and patterns to suit the convenience of the target audience.

Experienced and certified technology professionals deliver the training programs and mentor the trainees. A perfect mix of class room and practical lab experiments are offered in all programs that fall under this collaborative effort. WFT aims at creating more such partnerships and collaborations to expand its educational footprint worldwide.

About Wharfedale Technologies Inc.

Wharfedale Technologies Inc. (WFT Cloud) is a leading technology consulting firm specializing in infrastructure integrations and services for SAP solutions, as well as private/public hybrid cloud solutions. As an SAP-certified provider of cloud services, Wharfedale also offers SAP solutions around high availability, disaster recovery, advanced sizing for virtualization, back up/recovery integration, systems refresh automation and landscape optimization.

For more information on Wharfedale and WFT Cloud services, please visit http://www.WFTCloud.com or call us at (888) 533-3113.

