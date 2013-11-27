YouTube Chanel Makeup Tutorials

SweetMaterial.com has created holiday makeup tutorials using Chanel Makeup.

Tis the season to be couture! The holidays provide the perfect opportunity to wear a little glitter and shimmer to brighten the face and help your look stand out. Felicia Zanguiabadi of Sweet Material will demonstrate the various looks that can be created with just a few products from the eponymous Chanel makeup line. Sweet Material has debuted two holiday makeup tutorials with more to follow featuring several of Chanel’s beauty line.

The first makeup look is a classic flick makeup look using Chanel’s water-based liner Ecriture de Chanel. The automatic liner provides a precise application every time without the runny formula of ordinary liquid liners. The makeup tutorial shows it’s viewers the easiest approach to creating a flick look. The lip color in the tutorials is a frosty metallic based formula with a slight hint of glitter. The second makeup tutorial is a sultry cool smoky eye look, which works well for any age or complexion. The eye shadow palette is CHANEL’s LES 4 OMBRES Quadra-Color in Smoky Eye. The colors in the palette are subtle and buildable, which makes it easy to blend and create different looks. It goes on smooth and doesn’t crease a bit. “I love the dark smoky eye look, but it’s too heavy for the holidays. The cool smoky eye tutorial gives the same sexy come hither look, but also keeps the snow white color theme of the holidays in mind”. Felicia Zanguiabadi

About SweetMaterial.com

Felicia Zanguiabadi attended the Fashion Institute and has interned with world-renowned fashion designer Vera Wang. Determined to share her knowledge with others, she developed tutorials for sewing, draping, cutting and designing garment pieces. Within a short amount of time, her videos were positioned among the top ten YouTube instructional videos. She also expanded her format to include makeup instructional videos dedicated to finding and bringing beautiful trend setting wearable makeup tutorials in an easy-to-follow format.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11374883.htm