What happens if you miss open enrollment for marketplaces and QHPs?

Today, Zane Benefits, the number one online small business health benefits solution, published new information on missing open enrollment.

According to Zane Benefits’ website, one big change brought on by the Affordable Care Act is that individual health insurance plans will have open enrollment periods -- set times when people can buy a qualified health plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace, or outside the Marketplace from an insurer or agent.

The first open enrollment period to buy a qualified health plan is happening now, running October 1, 2013 through March 31, 2014.

Missing open enrollment and not enrolling in a health plan by March 31, 2014 means that the opportunity to buy coverage for the year is likely over - unless there is a significant change in circumstance.

Missing the deadline means a penalty for not having insurance will likely go into effect. In 2014, the penalty is $95 per person up to a maximum of three times that amount for a family ($285), or 1% of household income if greater. The penalties increase in 2015 and 2016.

What are the 'Significant Changes'?



An individual or a dependent loses minimum essential coverage

An individual gains a dependent or become a dependent through marriage, birth, adoption, or placement for adoption

An individual was not previously a citizen, national, or lawfully present individual, and gained such status

An individual is newly eligible or newly ineligible for the premium tax credits or you have a change in eligibility for cost-sharing reductions, regardless of enrollment in a qualified health plan

An individual gains access to new qualified health plans as a result of a permanent move

An individual is a Native American Indian

