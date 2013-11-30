zlien Welcomes Two New Hires to their Growing Team

The zlien team welcomes Madeline Fortino to the fulfillment team and Jake Kupperman as the Director of Retail Sales.

The leaders in lien and bond compliance, zlien, is pleased to announce that Madeline Fortino and Jake Kupperman have joined the growing team. After recently releasing the lien waiver management tool which generates, stores, and electronically transmits construction lien waivers in all 50 states, both new team members will ensure that users continue to receive the highest level of fulfillment and customer support.

Madeline Fortino graduated Cum Laude from Loyola University, going on to work in a local law office as well as assist French confectionery, Sucre, with PR. As a part of zlien, Madeline's professional experience will be an important asset to zlien's research department. With a focus in attention to detail, Madeline's contribution confirms that all lien compliance transactions are filled in a timely manner.

Jake Kupperman brings a wealth of experience to the zlien sales department as the Director of Retail Sales. After playing a crucial role in the launch of Sydney's e-commerce platform, Rocket Internet, Jake returned stateside to found Gentology. With a degree in finance from the University of Georgia, Jake's marketplace experience will help to assure that every zlien customer is met with exceptional service.

"I'm excited to have Jake and Madeline on board as a part of zlien" says CEO Scott Wolfe. "They have been a great addition to our culture here already so far. With their help, we will continue empowering contractors and suppliers to receive payment on every project" Wolfe continues.

To learn more about the zlien difference here. Team members are available during regular business days via the zlien online chat feature, e-mail or phone. Core values of the company include simplicity, accessibility and a "Wow" experience everytime.

About zlien™

zlien provides software and services to help building supply and construction companies reduce credit risk, and control receivables, through the management of mechanics lien and bond claim compliance. Founded by experienced construction attorneys, zlien is the leading publisher of mechanics lien and bond claim resources and analysis, and has led the industry in innovating credit risk management solutions by utilizing the lien and bond claim laws. Learn more about zlien at http://www.zlien.com.

