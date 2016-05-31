ProHealth Care leases 25,000-square-foot space in Syosset

ProHealth Care Associates, the Lake Success-based health care provider with urgent care locations across the metropolitan area, has signed a lease for a 25,000-square-foot space in Syosset with real estate owner Long Island Industrial.

The property, at 575 Underhill Blvd., will house several ProHealth medical practices, including primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, audiology and ENT specialists. ProHealth’s pediatric practice, Kidfixers, already leases 5,200 square feet in the building.

About 40 doctors in eight specialties will work at 575 Underhill Blvd., said Walter LeStrange, chief operating officer of ProHealth Medical Management LLC, the company that manages ProHealth Care Associates.

Housing multiple practices under one roof “really improves clinical outcomes and efficiencies,” he said.

ProHealth has more than 250 health care facilities in the metro area, with about 200 of them on the Island. The physician group has about 25 urgent care sites in the metro area, with 12 of those here. The health care provider plans to add another 15 urgent care locations by the end of the year, including three on the Island, LeStrange said.

Tommy Tsiolis, director of leasing for Long Island Industrial, who represented the tenant and landlord in the deal, said in a statement that recent renovations to the building “have played an integral role” in attracting tenants.