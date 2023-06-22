Business

Qatar Investment Authority is buying a stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, AP source says

An exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen Saturday,...

An exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals NHL hockey team and Washington Wizards NBA basketball team. A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a 5% stake of the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals for $4.05 billion. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in North American professional sports. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

A person with knowledge of the sale says the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics, as part of a $4.05 billion deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction, saying it is the first time any sovereign wealth fund has bought into ownership of an American team.

Qatar last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time, helping FIFA reach a record revenue level because of booming ticket and hospitality sales.

Ted Leonsis is managing partner and chairman of Monumental, which lists 20 other partners on its website, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner. The company also owns the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League and recently took over the media outlet formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, now Monumental Sports Network.

