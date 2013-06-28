Quiet end to a bumpy month of trading

Given the wild trading of late, it was a calm close to the month.

After flitting between tiny gains and losses most of Friday, the stock market closed mostly lower, a peaceful end to the most volatile month in nearly two years.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index ended its bumpy ride in June down 1.5 percent, the first monthly loss since October. The index still had its best first half of a year since 1998.

Investors seemed unsure Friday how to react to recent statements by Federal Reserve officials about when the central bank might end its support for the economy. Mixed economic news added to investor uncertainty after big stock gains. An index of consumer confidence was up but a gauge of business activity in the Chicago area plunged.

"Investors don't know what to make of the news," said John Toohey, vice president of stock investments at USAA Investment Management. "I wouldn't be surprised to see more ups and downs." The S&P 500 closed down 0.43 percent to 1,606.28. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.89 points to 14,909.60. The Nasdaq composite index rose 0.04 percent to 3,403.25. -- AP