LI home prices match record high in 4th quarter as listings plummet
Inventory for Long Island's housing market has hit its lowest point in 22 years. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday business reporter Jonathan LaMantia report. Credit: Newsday
Inventory for Long Island's housing market has hit its lowest point in 22 years. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday business reporter Jonathan LaMantia report. Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months