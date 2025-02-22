Business

Shakes sold to nursing homes recalled after listeria outbreak linked to 11 deaths

By The Associated Press

Cartons of frozen shakes sold to nursing homes and other institutions are being recalled after an outbreak of listeria linked to the products.

The supplemental shakes are labeled under the brands Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial and were sold to institutional customers, including hospitals and long-term care facilities, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria cases linked to the products date to 2018 but investigators had been previously unable to identify the source. Some 38 people were infected with listeria, including 11 who died. The FDA's investigation is still underway.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A new style of bowling, the Agostino family tradition on the hardwood and the wrestling championships in Nassau and Suffolk in the latest episode of 'Sarra Sounds Off." Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez; Jonathan Singh, James Tamburino

SARRA SOUNDS OFF: A new style of bowling that works  A new style of bowling, the Agostino family tradition on the hardwood and the wrestling championships in Nassau and Suffolk in the latest episode of 'Sarra Sounds Off."

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A new style of bowling, the Agostino family tradition on the hardwood and the wrestling championships in Nassau and Suffolk in the latest episode of 'Sarra Sounds Off." Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez; Jonathan Singh, James Tamburino

SARRA SOUNDS OFF: A new style of bowling that works  A new style of bowling, the Agostino family tradition on the hardwood and the wrestling championships in Nassau and Suffolk in the latest episode of 'Sarra Sounds Off."

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME