Asian foods maker among 3 LI firms to receive low-cost power from state

A major manufacturer known for its fortune cookies, with operations on Long Island, is among three businesses to be awarded low-cost electricity from New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced.

Wonton Food Inc., a Brooklyn-based firm with operations in Plainview that manufacturers noodles, wrappers and fortune cookies, has been awarded 180 kilowatts in low-cost power through the state Power Authority's ReCharge NY program.

Wonton Food, which has 54 employees on the Island, plans to invest $3.5 million in its Plainview facility to install new machinery and make improvements to the site. The facility, separate from its Brooklyn cookie plant, processes soy sprouts, bean sprouts, egg roll mix and houses packaging and a refrigeration warehouse, according to the company's application to the state.

Officials with Wonton Food declined to comment on the power awards. Executives with the other two Long Island power recipients couldn't be reached for comment.

The company has not committed to adding new jobs, but said the capital improvements will help the business retain its existing workforce.

“Through these impactful ReCharge NY power awards to Long Island businesses, the Power Authority is driving New York's transition to a clean energy economy,” New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said in a statement.

“The low-cost power awards approved by the NYPA Board of Trustees in July will support hundreds of jobs and spur millions of dollars in private capital investments in Nassau and Suffolk County communities,” Driscoll said.

In addition to Wonton, two other firms locally are among 21 statewide that have been granted energy savings from NYPA.

Plastirun Corporation, a Brentwood manufacturer of paper and plastic products, has been awarded an increased allocation of 396 kilowatts in exchange for pledging to invest $4.2 million to construct a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility and to create 20 more jobs.

The company, which makes napkins, facial tissues, paper plates, plastic straws and stirrers, currently receives some low-cost power from the state.

Plastirun will also retain its workforce of 109 employees as part of its pledge to the ReCharge program.

Visual Citi Inc., founded in 2004 and headquartered in Lindenhurst, will receive 240 kilowatts of low-cost electricity and is committed to adding five jobs to its staff of 108.

The company, which makes signage and displays for other businesses and brands, is poised to spend just shy of $10 million on a project to expand its facility, adding a 25,000-square-foot distribution center. Visual also plans to purchase new equipment and furniture for the business.