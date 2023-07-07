Business

Remote work dips but remains high

According to new data from the Labor Department, 41% of...

According to new data from the Labor Department, 41% of women are working remotely, compared with 28% of men last year. Credit: Getty Images / Alexi Rosenfeld

By Peter KingSpecial to Newsday

After an intense effort by many companies to get remote workers back to the office, fewer employees are working from home. But the dip may be more of a blip.

New data from the Labor Department shows the percentage of employees who spent at least some time working remotely fell to 34% last year, down from 38% in 2021. But in a reflection that remote work is becoming the new normal, that’s still considerably higher than before the pandemic, when 24% of employees worked remotely.

The data also showed a work-from-home gender gap, with 41% of women working remotely compared with 28% of men last year. Before the pandemic, 26% percent of women worked remotely.

Stumbling block

YouTube has confirmed it is testing a warning for ad-blocker users,...

YouTube has confirmed it is testing a warning for ad-blocker users, instructing them to disable their blocker when they visit the site or they will be blocked after viewing three videos.  Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Arda Kucukkaya

If you’re using an ad blocker to intercept ads on YouTube, YouTube may block you instead. YouTube confirmed to tech website Bleeping Computer that it is “running a small experiment” where it warns ad-blocker users to disable their blocker when they visit the site or they will be blocked after viewing three videos. YouTube did not say whether the feature will be rolled out systemwide.

Language barrier

Microsoft Teams is adding a profanity filter to the app....

Microsoft Teams is adding a profanity filter to the app. When enabled, offending words will be replaced by asterisks in the live captions a user sees during a video conference, but the profanities will still be audible. Credit: Microsoft

Are the conversations during your video conferences getting a little too salty? Microsoft has added a profanity filter to its Teams app. With the filter enabled, profanities will be masked by asterisks in the live captions a user sees during the meeting although the words themselves will still be heard. Attendees without the filter enabled will see all the words in their live captions.

Pokémon Go maker cancels games

Pokémon Go game maker Niantic is closing its Los Angeles game studio,...

Pokémon Go game maker Niantic is closing its Los Angeles game studio, canceling titles and cutting 230 jobs, or about 25% of its staff, in a restructuring aimed at stabilizing the company’s finances. Credit: SOPA Images / LightRocker via Getty Images / Thiago Prudêncio

Pokémon Go maker Niantic is closing its Los Angeles game studio, canceling titles and cutting 230 jobs, or about 25% of its staff, in a restructuring aimed at stabilizing the company's finances. Niantic will halt work on the upcoming Marvel World of Heroes and shut down its NBA All-World game. CEO John Hanke said new games “have not delivered revenues commensurate with those investments." — BLOOMBERG NEWS

By Peter King
Streaming Now
Mather Hospital lawsuit … Shark patrols … New lifeguard recruits at Jones Beach Credit: Newsday

Student in coma ... Mather Hospital lawsuit ... Jewelry store's new home ... North Fork chocolate

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Mather Hospital lawsuit … Shark patrols … New lifeguard recruits at Jones Beach Credit: Newsday

Student in coma ... Mather Hospital lawsuit ... Jewelry store's new home ... North Fork chocolate

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME