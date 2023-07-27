Business

Brookhaven offering $500,000 more in pandemic rent relief

Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville. The town is making additional rent relief funds available to residents. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Sarina Trangle

The town of Brookhaven will begin accepting applications for $500,000 in rental assistance on Friday, which it estimates will be enough to assist 25 households still hurting from the pandemic.

The town decided to put U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds, which may be used for several purposes, toward helping families still dealing with economic fallout from COVD-19, town spokesman Jack Krieger said. The money will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible applicants, he said. Applications will be accepted online and through the mail until the $500,000 is exhausted.

To qualify, households earning no more than 80% of the median income — currently $102,000 for a family of four on the Island — must have missed rent payments because of financial struggles tied to the pandemic. Awards will, generally, be paid directly to landlords or management companies on behalf of tenants.

The town has previously directed $1.89 million toward assisting 162 families under a rent relief initiative that uses distinct funding from the federal government's Emergency Rental Assistance program. 

The Long Island Housing Partnership will be administering the rent relief, Krieger said. Further details will be available at lihp.org, or by emailing info@lihp.org or calling 631-435-4710. 

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

