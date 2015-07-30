Residents voice opposition to Chick-fil-A planned for Commack

Pushback to a proposed Chick-fil-A in Commack continued at a public hearing Tuesday night, with discussion centering on jurisdiction.

Dozens of residents from both Smithtown and Huntington attended the zoning board meeting, which was adjourned from last month, to voice their opposition to the proposed development.

Cosentino Realty Commack is seeking two special exceptions, one to permit a 4,876-square-foot Chick-fil-A with a drive-through and both indoor and outdoor seating, and another to permit outdoor dining at Sabrosa, a 2,860-square-foot restaurant. The site location is contentious, with the west side bordering the Town of Huntington.

Town of Huntington planning officials requested a traffic study to examine the impact of the development -- which also calls for a pizza shop, a pet store and a Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins drive-thru -- at the intersection of Commack Road and Imperial Gate, writing that they had "serious concerns" about traffic, noise and lighting.

The Huntington side of Commack Road is home to a residential neighborhood, and some who live there attended the meeting.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Our quality of life is adversely impacted by this proposed plan," said Judy Burns, a longtime Huntington resident. "At 1 [p.m.] there is gridlock. It's like New York City at Christmastime. You cannot move."

Fran Evans, a Huntington resident and legislative aide for the Town of Huntington, read a letter from Huntington Councilwoman Susan Berland, echoing requests for a detailed traffic study.

Audience members were under the impression that a traffic study would be presented at the meeting. At a public hearing on June 9, the Smithtown Zoning Board of Appeals asked the developer to submit a traffic study. But at Tuesday's meeting, the board asked for new evidence and did not mention a traffic study, frustrating and confusing residents.