Retail Roundup: Center's retail offerings to range from pizza to Pilates 

If you've driven by the new Country Pointe Plainview mixed-use development lately, you've likely seen more foot traffic as the residential and retail project takes shape.

Most of the space in the $45 million retail portion of the development now has been accounted for, as several businesses have signed leases to open by spring at the site on Old Country Road near the intersection with Round Swamp Road.

The retail space is already anchored by a 70,000-square-foot ShopRite. Other existing tenants include a Chase Bank, Trio Hardware store and Starbucks. SLT, a fitness studio, opened Oct. 10.

Here’s what’s on deck in Country Pointe Plainview:

• Anthony DeFranco Salon and Spa is set to open in mid-December.

• Sugar Crazy, an ice cream, cupcake and candy shop; Iavarone Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria; and Fidelity Investments all will open locations in early 2019.

• Organic Krush, which sells smoothies, wraps and hot dishes, will open in spring 2019.

Construction of the retail space at Country Pointe Plainview will be completed next year. Credit: Todd Maisel

I got the rundown from Steven Dubb, principal at the Beechwood Organization, the Jericho-based developer of Country Pointe Plainview.

Started under construction in early 2017, the project is the largest mixed-use development in Nassau County, Dubb said.

The 143-acre development will have 118,450 square feet of retail space and 1.5 million square feet of residential space spread across 750 apartment- and townhouse-style condos, mostly for residents at least 55 years old.

“It’s a mixed-use community, and we looked at the retail leasing and the tenants that we brought here from the point of view of providing amenities to our home buyers, so we wanted them to be able to walk right down to the retail and hang out there,” Dubb said.

The retail portion of the development is 90 percent leased, while the residential units are more than half sold, the developer said. Credit: Todd Maisel

The retail space, which will be fully constructed by mid-2019, is 90 percent leased, Dubb said.

The residential portion will be finished in two to three years. "We have a little more than half sold; half is constructed in the residential,” he said.

The retail and residential sections are connected by a walking path.

“We really wanted it to be a neighborhood that’s self-contained within the larger Plainview neighborhood,” said Dubb, who declined to disclose the cost of the entire development.

Many Long Islanders are familiar with Iavarone Bros., which was founded in 1927 and has four markets in New Hyde Park, Maspeth, Wantagh and Woodbury selling international and gourmet foods and specializing in Italian fare. In 1996 the company opened a restaurant, Iavarone Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, adjacent to the New Hyde Park market.

Now the family-owned business plans to open its second restaurant, in Country Pointe Plainview, in a 6,000-square-foot space, more than twice the size of the New Hyde Park eatery, said David Vitale, restaurant general manager.

“We stress quality. That’s what we’re all about — quality and service,” he said.

Organic Krush will open in 2,500 square feet.

Founded by Long Island natives Michelle Walrath and Fran Paniccia in 2015, Organic Krush has two locations in Woodbury and Amagansett. The eateries serve cold-pressed smoothies and juices; acai and pitaya bowls; wraps; and hot poultry, seafood and beef dishes — and all products are organic.

“Everything we do is house-made, and everything is made to order,” said Meredith Dresner, manager of the Woodbury location.

Fitness studio SLT, which stands for “strengthen, lengthen, tone,” occupies 1,700 square feet. It's the newest of 25 locations — and the second on Long Island — for the Manhattan based-chain.

SLT offers 50-minute, Pilates-based classes in which participants use machines that create resistance to build muscle, said Jocelyn Levy, spokeswoman for SLT.

“So essentially all the moves are very slow as opposed to your traditional workout classes, which are all about moving fast, burning calories and getting out of breath,” she said.

There are 11 machines in each class and four to five classes, at $36 each, are offered daily.

Anthony DeFranco Salon and Spa, which has a location in Huntington Station, and Sugar Crazy did not return calls for comment.

But the salon posted on Facebook on Thursday that the Plainview location will be an additional salon, as opposed to a relocation.

