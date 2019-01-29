Huntington sports drink company Roar Beverage names new COO

Huntington sports drink company Roar Beverage Co. has named Bart Silvestro as its new chief operating officer.

The new hire joins the company after it recently obtained a $5.6 million investment led by Manhattan venture capital firm AccelFoods and announced a shift in its marketing focus from young athletes to millennial moms.

Silvestro, an experienced food business professional and former CEO of Manhattan-based Chef's Cut Real Jerky, will work to accelerate the growth of Roar Organic alongside the brand's founder, Roly Nesi, a company representative said.

"As the business experienced rapid growth, we recognized we needed a leader with the time-tested ability to scale brands within our space" Nesi, 34, said. "Bart's skill set and vision make him the perfect fit for the brand."

Before his time at Chef's Cut, Silvestro, 48, was vice president of sales and operations at popcorn snack company Popcorn Indiana.

"Roar Organic has grown immensely since its inception in 2016, and I am thrilled to be joining the team," Silvestro said. "I feel lucky to help further establish an incredible infrastructure and practices that will ensure Roar reaches its full potential."

That potential, Silvestro said, includes making the Roar Organic brand a household name, a goal he hopes to reach through "the power of teamwork."

"We will start to build out a professional, industry-experienced team," he said. "Our success will ultimately be driven by the team we put together. It’s all about the team behind the brand."

Roar's electrolyte-infused, coconut water-based drinks are produced by a manufacturer in New Jersey. They're available in 3,000 retail locations across the United States, including Safeway, Rite Aid and CVS stores.