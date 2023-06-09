Robinhood adds 24-hour trading
Many consumers find themselves partaking in late-night shopping sprees on Amazon. Now, in addition to buying from Amazon, you can buy Amazon.
Online brokerage Robinhood is rolling out 24-hour stock trading five days a week. Buying and selling stocks will be available nonstop from 8 p.m. Sundays to 8 p.m. Fridays.
But the number of securities you can trade after the markets close is limited to 43 stocks and ETFs, and you can buy only whole shares, not fractional units. The list includes Apple, Tesla and Amazon, and since these stocks each trade in the triple digits, it will set you back over $100 to buy the minimum single share.
Postage do
If you’re wondering how efficiently the U.S. Postal Service is delivering the mail to your home, wonder no more. The USPS has launched an online dashboard (bit.ly/USPSdashboard) that tracks mail delivery performance in any U.S. ZIP code. You can filter the results by type of mail and time periods going back more than a year.
Send in haste, repent in 15 minutes
Hit the send button on WhatsApp but need to make changes in the message? Now you can — but the clock is ticking. The world’s most popular messaging app has added a feature allowing its 2 billion users to edit sent messages, but the function is active for only 15 minutes after the message is sent. Recipients will know the message has been edited but they won’t know what the changes were.
Amazon eyes free mobile service
Amazon is talking with Verizon, T-Mobile US and Dish Network about offering low-cost or possibly free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers. The plan may take several months to launch or it could be scrapped altogether, people familiar with the situation said. The move is aimed at boosting Prime membership, which has stagnated since Amazon increased the annual price to $139 a year from $119. — BLOOMBERG NEWS
