Round 1 Bowling set to open Saturday at Broadway Mall

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, a Japanese-owned bowling alley and arcade game company, will open its first New York location at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

The two-story entertainment center, which will occupy about 50,000 square feetof space, features 16 bowling lanes, four of which are VIP/personal lanes.

Round 1 also has six karaoke rooms, six pool tables, three Ping-Pong tables and more than 250 “exclusive Japanese video games,” including rhythm and dance games that allow guests to dance along with music.

It will occupy a space that had been used by seasonal stores such as Spirit Halloween, across the hall from clothing retailer H&M.

A company representative said the bowling alley is hiring about 70 full- and part-time employees. Round 1 will offer a variety of dining options, including a full menu of appetizers, burgers, pizza, salads, wings and beverages along with a bar that will serve “everything from beer to sake,” the representative said.

A second Round 1 location is scheduled to open in upstate Middletown at the end of this year.