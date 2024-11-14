Six Flags Great Adventure closes Kingda Ka roller coaster, with new rides planned

Six Flags Great Adventure has closed down two of its marquee roller coasters, Kingda Ka and the Green Lantern, in order to build what park officials described as, a "multi-record-breaking launch roller coaster" slated to open in 2026.

The theme park improvements at Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, are part of a $1 billion investment by the Six Flags Entertainment group, which is investing in theme parks over the next two years, according to a news release.

The amusement park said Kingda Ka, the 456-foot-tall roller coaster that opened in 2005, was once considered the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster and served 12 million riders. It is being removed, in addition to the Twister and Parachutes rides.

The park will also remove the Sky Way gondola ride, built in 1974 and closed last year, to make way for future projects, officials said.

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion," the park’s president Brian Bacica said in a statement. "These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer."

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The park is also planning to add what park officials described as "North America’s first super boomerang coaster," known as The Flash, which is scheduled to open next year. The new attraction launches riders back and forth, cresting at a 172-foot tower and then launching cars upside down during a 180-degree drop, according to the amusement park.

"The park's multiyear expansion plans will bring major investments, including record-breaking thrill rides, revitalized family experiences, elevated dining, expanded events, and continuous enhancements across the property," Bacica said