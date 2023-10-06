Indoor pickleball courts, rage room opening in Westbury mall

Places for play and paying to destroy things will be opening in a Westbury mall.

Pickleball Smash-It, an indoor pickleball venue, will open Friday and Smash-It Therapy, which is a rage room, will open in a few weeks at Samanea New York, said Matthew Kucker, managing director in real estate company Colliers International's Jericho office who represents the mall in leasing.

The rage room and pickleball courts’ presence at Samanea New York, which was formerly called the Mall at the Source, align with the landlord’s efforts to change the fortunes of the formerly mostly vacant property with a $30 million renovation and a focus on bringing in restaurant, entertainment and home furnishings tenants, which are less susceptible to online competitors than apparel and shoe stores.

“Smash therapy rooms and of course, pickleball, are both sought-after recreational pastimes. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Smash-It brand to the property,” Dominic Coluccio, director of real estate for the mall, said in a statement Thursday.

Pickleball, a game in which players use paddles to hit a plastic ball over a net, is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Pickleball Smash-It will have two spaces, each of which will have a court, and occupy a total of 11,183 square feet, according to Samanea.

“Pickleball has become a national sensation over the past few years,” Christopher Michael, who owns both Smash-It Therapy and Pickleball Smash-It, said in the statement. “We saw a unique opportunity to bring pickleball to Nassau County in a way that allows people to reserve a single, private court for a more intimate and enjoyable social experience."

He could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Rage rooms allow customers to vent their anger or relieve stress by destroying items.

Smash-It Therapy will occupy a 6,115-square-foot unit in the mall, where the venue will have four themed smash areas and one paint splatter area, according to Samanea.

“While customers will get to choose from a variety of objects to smash, including glassware, electronics, musical instruments and more, some of our areas will also be designed with gentler objects to accommodate every type of customer,” Michael said in the statement.