South Nassau announces $1.5 million cancer care gift from Feil

South Nassau Communities Hospital said Monday that the Louis Feil Charitable Lead Annuity Trust made a $1.5 million donation to help relocate the hospital’s cancer services and departments to a centralized cancer center at the hospital’s main location in Oceanside.

The hospital’s Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center is in Valley Stream, while other components of its cancer care are provided in Oceanside or at various hospital satellite facilities throughout the South Shore of Nassau County.

The hospital said in a statement the current setup can be an “inconvenience and logistically challenging for patients and their families.”

“This gracious gift will be instrumental to South Nassau’s continued drive to provide the most accessible, compassionate cancer care that Long Island residents deserve and need,” Richard J. Murphy, president and chief executive at South Nassau, said in a statement.

Physicians will continue to see patients at the Valley Stream facility for the time being. When the cancer center is relocated, the Valley Stream building will be repurposed, a hospital spokeman said.

The new Oceanside center will keep the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center name.

The donation was made last year.

The Feil family has given more than $6.5 million to South Nassau in recent years, including $3 million in 2011 that supported the continued growth and expansion of the Feil Cancer Center.

“It is gratifying to know that the Trust continues to play an integral role in South Nassau’s cancer care services and helps hundreds of residents across the South Shore have convenient access to world-class clinicians and advanced treatments that give them the inspiration they need to fight a cancer diagnosis,” Jeffrey J. Feil said in a statement.

Feil, his sisters and their families, including their parents, the late Gertrude and Louis, have been lifelong residents of Rockville Centre.

Feil serves as president and chief executive of The Feil Organization, a family-owned real estate investment, development and management company.