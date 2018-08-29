Retail Roundup: Raymour & Flanigan adding Starbucks in its parking lot

A Starbucks will set up shop in the parking lot of a furniture store in Farmingdale, just a few minutes’ drive from several of the coffee chain’s other locations.

The 1,885-square-foot Starbucks, with a drive-through, is being built in front of a Raymour & Flanigan Furniture store.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers," the Seattle-based coffee chain said in an emailed statement confirming that the new store at 2005 Broadhollow Rd. will open this winter.





R&F Farmingdale LLC, whose address is the same as the furniture chain’s Syracuse-area headquarters in upstate Liverpool, owns property where the Starbucks is being built. The project’s site plan and building permit were approved in December and April, respectively, Babylon Town spokesman Kevin Bonner said.

Starbucks will lease its store from R&F Farmingdale, just as Raymour & Flanigan does, according to the site plan submitted to the town.

The new Starbucks will employ about 20 people, the coffee chain said.

Starbucks is not saying more, and Raymour & Flanigan declined to comment at all.

So, I’m not sure whether the new shop is part of a larger expansion plan for Starbucks on Long Island, a tactic by Raymour & Flanigan to get coffee lovers to take a look at its goods or simply a coffee shop being built on a furniture company’s property.

Starbucks raked in record revenue in its third quarter 2018 — an 11 percent increase to $6.3 billion — but it said in June that it would close 150 underperforming stores next year, about three times more than it usually closes annually.

The world’s largest coffee chain has 28,000 stores globally.

At this point, there is no shortage of places where one can get a Starbucks fix near the Broadhollow Road construction site.

In Farmingdale, there is a Starbucks in a Target store on Broadhollow Road that is a three-minute drive from the furniture store site, one on Michael Avenue that is five minutes away and a location on Secatogue Avenue that is a six-minute drive away.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.