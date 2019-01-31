Professional Career Opportunities Civil Service exam info announced

Jobseekers interested in working for New York State have until Feb. 20 to apply to take a Civil Service exam that’s only given every couple of years, the state Department of Civil Service announced.

The Professional Career Opportunities exam will be given on April 6-7 and April 13 across the state. It was last administered in 2017.

The exam is used by state agencies to fill more than 100 entry-level positions in environmental conservation, transportation, human resources, health care, the sciences, accounting and budgeting. Since 2017, about 1,000 people who successfully completed the exam have been hired by the state.

Those wishing to take the 2019 exam must have a bachelor’s degree or expect to earn one by Sept. 1, 2020. They should complete an online application at cs.ny.gov/pco that will be reviewed by the Civil Service department.

Eligible applicants then will be informed by the department of their exam date, time and location.

Department spokesman Jian Paolucci said that on Long Island, the exam will be administered at SUNY Old Westbury, Hicksville Middle School and Comsewogue High School in Port Jefferson Station.

The state is one of the region’s largest employers with a payroll of 26,000 last month, according to the state Labor Department. More than half — 15,300 — work at SUNY four-year and community colleges.