New York ramps up initiative to recruit fired federal workers

New York State said on Monday it plans to step up efforts to hire recently fired federal workers for state positions amid nationwide job cuts initiated by the new federal Department of Government Efficiency.

The state's recruitment initiative, called “You’re Hired,” launched last week, will be expanded to include two digital billboards announcing the state’s hiring drive, one in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station and the other in New York’s Moynihan Station, the state said. The state Labor Department also will host a series of information sessions for federal workers who have lost their jobs, or expect to, about support services available to them in New York.

DOGE, created by President Donald Trump his first day in office, has fired thousands of government workers since Jan. 20. An estimated 200,000 federal jobs have been cut, according to figures from the Office of Personnel Management and news reports.

The goal, the state said, is to attract recently jobless federal workers by promoting the state’s “competitive benefits, good salaries and labor protections.”

The expansion was announced following a roundtable discussion Gov. Kathy Hochul held with federal employees affected by the DOGE job cuts.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Elon Musk and his clueless cadre of career killers know nothing about how government works, who it serves, and the tireless federal employees who keep it running,” Governor Hochul said in a press release.

“We’re making sure talented, experienced federal workers know about the many opportunities available in our state workforce,” Hochul said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.