State gives LI housing group $800G for home repairs

The Long Island Housing Partnership has been awarded $800,000 to help homeowners pay for repairs, state officials said Tuesday.

The grant is part of $4.4 million in funding awarded to not-for-profit groups and an upstate county for the construction, rehabilitation and repair of 170 homes throughout New York, state officials said.

The grants “strengthen communities across the state, while helping hardworking New Yorkers obtain and maintain the American dream of homeownership,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

The Hauppauge-based not-for-profit will use the funds to help 20 to 25 homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties make needed repairs, said Peter Elkowitz, the group’s chief executive.

As one of the nation’s first suburbs, Long Island’s home construction boom began after World War II, and much of its housing stock desperately needs improvements, Elkowitz said.

“There are a lot of upgrades or repairs that need to be made that are crucial,” such as new roofs, windows and insulation to cut down on heating bills, he said.

The partnership received a similar state grant of about $725,000 two years ago, which it awarded to 22 eligible homeowners, Elkowitz said. There are about 200 people on the waiting list for the previous round of funding, but they have not been screened for eligibility, according to the partnership.

The partnership is accepting applications for the new round of funding. Homeowners can receive up to $40,000 for upgrades such as structural repairs, weatherization and modifications for people with disabilities. The grants are available for homeowners earning up to 120 percent of the area median income, or $127,450 for a family of four.

Homeowners seeking information can call 631-435-4710.