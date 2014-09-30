Stein Mart plans first LI store

National retailer Stein Mart, a Jacksonville, Florida-based discount apparel and department store chain, will open its first Long Island store, in Commack, next fall as part of the company's largest expansion since 2007.

The future one-level Stein Mart store will be located in the Mayfair Shopping Center on Jericho Turnpike in Commack. The 30,800-square-foot space was formerly occupied by MJM Designer Shoes, which is relocating within the shopping center to a space less than half that size.

"We're excited about the entire suburban New York market," said Hunt Hawkins, Stein Mart's president and chief operating officer, adding there are already three stores in upstate New York. "It is a market we haven't served yet. . . We're going to look into possibly opening other stores."

Stein Mart offers brand-name fashion apparel for men and women, along with accessories, home decor, linens and shoes, with prices up to 60 percent off suggested retail. It sells brands including Coach, Michael Kors, Anne Klein, Vince Camuto, Robert Graham, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Nine West, Vera Bradley and others.

"Our target customer fits perfectly into that Long Island market," said Hawkins, adding the retailer offers assistance to customers looking to put outfits together. "We have been looking at the market for a very long time, but the real estate market there is very tight."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Levin Management, the North Plainfield, New Jersey-based leasing and management firm for the shopping center, negotiated the Stein Mart lease. Stein Mart usually enters into 10-year leases with options to extend the lease term for five-year periods, Hawkins said.

Stein Mart, founded in 1908, has more than 265 locations in 29 states and Washington, D.C. Each store employs about 40 to 50 associates. The company reported $1.26 billion in sales for the year ended in February.