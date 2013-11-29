Stocks down post-holiday, but indexes log weekly gains

The stock market fizzled Friday at the end of a holiday-shortened trading day, but still logged its longest streak of weekly gains in a decade.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index ended down 0.08 percent, to 1,805.81. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 10.92 points to 16,086.41.

Investors watched for early trends in holiday sales as the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, got underway. Retailers were one of two industry groups in the S&P 500 to rise. The other was consumer discretionary companies, as investors hoped for improved holiday sales.

Stocks overall have surged this year as the economy maintains a slow but steady recovery and corporations keep earnings growing. Demand for stocks also has been bolstered by Federal Reserve policies that have held down interest rates, making bonds less attractive investments than stocks.

Stocks rose for most of the day Friday, but petered out in the last half-hour of trading. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq closed early, at 1 p.m., and activity was lower than average a day after Thanksgiving. Thin trading can lead to sudden swings in markets.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although the S&P 500 and Dow slipped, the Nasdaq composite rose 0.37 percent, to end at 4,059.89. The index has surged 34 percent this year, more than the other two indexes. And even though the S&P 500 eased Friday, it still rose for an eighth straight week, its longest stretch of weekly advances in a decade.

More than a dozen major chains opened on Thanksgiving Day and planned to keep their doors open through Friday, the traditional start to the holiday shopping season. Crowds formed early and often throughout the two days.

Investors will be following sales trends closely to get a read on the health of retailers, as well as the wider economy. Consumer spending is a critical component of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index has surged 26.6 percent this year, propelling it to a string of record highs. If its gain holds, it would be the strongest year for the index since 1998, when it rose 26.7 percent.

November is typically a strong month for the stock market, and this year was no exception. The S&P 500 ended the month with a gain of 2.8 percent, the ninth month this year that the index has advanced.

Returns for the month rank as the third best for the Dow and the S&P 500, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac, which has analyzed data going back to 1950.