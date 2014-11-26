Stocks gain to end with records

Financial markets closed Wednesday with slight gains, just enough to push the market further into record territory.

At the end of trading on Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 5.8 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,072.83. The Dow Jones industrial average, which had been down most of the day, gained 12.81 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,827.75. The Nasdaq composite added 29.07 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,787.32.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. They will be open for an abbreviated session Friday.

Oil slid to another four-year low before the OPEC meeting in Vienna that is not expected to result in production cuts.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.25 percent.