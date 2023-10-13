Business

Takeaways from AP's reporting on Antarctica's burgeoning krill fishery

This combination of March 2023 photos shows ships involved in...

This combination of March 2023 photos shows ships involved in krill fishing in the Southern Ocean off Antarctica, top row from left, the Antarctic Endeavour, the Shen Lan and the Sejong; middle row from left, the Long Fa, the Antarctic Endurance and the Antarctic Sea; bottom row from left, the More Sodruzhestva and the Frio Las Palmas. Starting every December, around 10 to 12 mostly Norwegian and Chinese vessels brave the rough seas whipping across the tip of South America to descend upon the South Orkney Islands, a desolate chain of rocky outcrops. From there, as temperatures warm, the fleet follows the massive swarms of krill toward the South Pole, fishing at the foundation of the fragile ecosystem’s food web. Credit: AP/David Keyton

By The Associated Press

ABOARD THE ALLANKAY off Antarctica — The frigid waters around Antarctica are emerging as a major battleground between industry and activists as advances in technology and new demand for krill as a dietary supplement drive more and more fishing of the shrimp-like crustacean.

That has some scientists warning that stricter controls must be put in place so krill can continue its vital role as a buffer against climate change and sustenance for whales, penguins and other marine mammals. But any further action is mired in geopolitical wrangling as Russia and China look to quickly expand catch limits in the remote waters.

Two Associated Press journalists spent more than two weeks at sea in March aboard a conservation vessel operated by Sea Shepherd Global to take a rare, up-close look at the world’s southernmost fishery.

This story was supported by funding from the Walton Family Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

