Takeaways from AP's reporting on Antarctica's burgeoning krill fishery

ABOARD THE ALLANKAY off Antarctica — The frigid waters around Antarctica are emerging as a major battleground between industry and activists as advances in technology and new demand for krill as a dietary supplement drive more and more fishing of the shrimp-like crustacean.

That has some scientists warning that stricter controls must be put in place so krill can continue its vital role as a buffer against climate change and sustenance for whales, penguins and other marine mammals. But any further action is mired in geopolitical wrangling as Russia and China look to quickly expand catch limits in the remote waters.

Two Associated Press journalists spent more than two weeks at sea in March aboard a conservation vessel operated by Sea Shepherd Global to take a rare, up-close look at the world’s southernmost fishery.

___

