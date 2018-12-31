Retail Roundup: Looks & Co., Cole Haan open at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park

Shoes, shirts and shades. Oh, my.

Two new tenants, Cole Haan Outlet and Looks & Co. Designer Glasses, opened at Tanger Outlets Deer Park in November. Also, one of the premium-brand shopping center’s existing shops, a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, relocated to a space that is about 40 percent bigger in October.

“We are excited to welcome all of the new additions to the already great tenants we have at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park,” said Nancy W. Larson, general manager for the shopping center.

Looks & Co., which sells designer prescription sunglasses and eyeglasses, opened Nov. 3 in a 2,007-square-foot space, suite 1450, that was once occupied by Kay Jewelers.

The eyewear shop offers high-end brands such as Tom Ford, Versace, Gucci and Prada, said owner Rafael Hanukashvili.

A Dix Hills resident, Hanukashvili, 42, opened his first Looks & Co. store in Syosset in September 2016, he said.

“Customer service is the most important to me. … We make sure we can take care of everything for our customers,” he said.

Interior view of Looks & Co. Designer Glasses at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Cole Haan Outlet sells shoes, outerwear and accessories.

On Nov. 14 the store opened in a 2,400-square-foot spot in Tanger suite 1599, which was previously occupied by an Easy Spirit shoe store.

“New York is a strong market for Cole Haan, and this is an addition to the fleet,” the Greenland, New Hampshire-based retailer said.

The Cole Haan Outlet is the second on Long Island; another location opened in 2000 at a Tanger sister shopping center, Tanger Outlets Riverhead.

Cole Haan has more than 300 stores worldwide, including 112 in North America.

The Deer Park Polo Ralph Lauren store, an outlet tenant since 2014, relocated to suite 301, a space of 10,283 square feet near the Neiman Marcus Last Call store, and opened there on Oct. 26.

“It was relocated just to have a more prominent space and a bigger footprint,” Manhattan-based Ralph Lauren Corp. said.

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Stores sell clothing and accessories for adults and children.

Ralph Lauren Corp. has nine Long Island stores, including a women’s factory store and a men’s factory store at Tanger Outlets Riverhead and three stores in East Hampton, Southampton and Manhasset.

Opened in 2008 at The Arches Circle, near Grand Boulevard and Commack Road, Tanger Outlets Deer Park has 739,109 square feet of leasable space and was 97 percent occupied as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The Greensboro, North Carolina-based real estate investment trust operates 44 shopping centers.

