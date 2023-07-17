Huntington tattoo shop owner wants to make a mark

Tattooing represents only one arm of what’s happening at The Calling Bell in Huntington. There you get inked inside an art gallery space featuring works the owner hopes will help paint a new picture of her industry.

When you walk inside the Gibson Avenue business, there’s a waiting area, and just beyond that is where the tattooing is done, with customers surrounded by artwork. Think of a doctor’s examination table situated in a tiny art museum.

And while the setup might sound unusual, it makes a lot of sense, according to owner and tattoo artist Brittany Lynn Ziems, 30, of Huntington. Such combos are springing up in other areas of the country as well.

“It’s primarily a tattoo studio, but we also show the work of artists who work in all different media,” Ziems said.

AT A GLANCE The Calling Bell, Huntington What it is: Combination tattoo shop and art gallery Leadership: Owner Brittany Lynn Ziems Annual Sales: $450,000 Employees: 3 Founded: 2021

Tattoo artists at the shop charge a minimum of $100, and their hourly rate can range from $180 to $200. Their styles include blackwork, fine line, illustrative and American traditional, in addition to custom and original designs.

“By having an art gallery and tattooing in the same space, the idea is to give a different perspective on the tattoo industry.” Ziems said, “It’s had such a stigma for so long, but many tattoo artists are also fine artists as well, so I wanted to bridge the two.”

Ziems said the works of local creatives are usually showcased, but there have been exhibits that featured pieces by artists from Manhattan and Germany. Some of the artwork is for sale, and some is just for display.

“This gives them a chance to showcase their art and the gallery is open to everyone. Some work in ceramics, embroidery…,” Ziems said of the artists. Some displays are 3D art. The exhibits change every one or two months.

“I think that tattooers all over are trying to broaden the horizons of the tattoo industry,” Ziems said. “It’s a wonderful time for the industry. It's kind of in its Renaissance era.”

Brittany Zeims at her tattoo parlor and art gallery in Huntington. Credit: JOHNNY MILANO

Q: When did you start the business, and how did you come up with the name?

The Calling Bell is the new and improved version of my previous business, The Gallery @. We opened our doors March of 2021, but have been under the new name as of April of 2023. The Calling Bell comes from the book "Brian Froud's Faeries' Tales." For the faeries, the calling bell is used "to call all the good folk to gather," and I felt that was such a perfect representation of the kind of space I wanted to create here.

Q: Where did you get your startup money?

Our business has always been 100% artist funded and operated. When opening The Gallery @, we just pooled together whatever amounts we could squirrel away and took on whatever we could ourselves.

Q: How do you get customers?

We all have our own following [The Calling Bell tattoo artists], and with tattooing, a lot of work comes through Instagram or word of mouth. We've been getting involved in more community affairs, which I think is drawing more people. Our tattoos serve as good advertisement too, just having it out in the world.

Q: Why do you think tattoos are so popular today?

I think we have a lot to thank alternative/counterculture for bringing tattooing beyond its association with a criminal element. Skateboarders, punks, hardcore and hip-hop music — they all definitely had a huge part in taking on tattoos as a form of self-expression and standing against the norm.

Q: How many hours a week do you work?

It varies a lot depending on my tattoo appointments, which I try to keep to two clients a day during the week. I don't think I could calculate the hours I'm on as far as the business side of things go — from planning and organizing events, keeping up with day-to-day maintenance, doing research and generally looking to keep improving the shop.

Q: What is your biggest challenge right now, and how are you meeting it?

I think just managing my time between running the business and still working full time as an artist here.

Q: What’s the biggest business mistake you’ve made along the way?

I think my biggest mistake was ever holding back on my ideas.

Q: What’s the best thing about owning your own business?

As much as I work, I definitely am grateful for having so much flexibility with my schedule when needed. I think, too, just having somewhere I feel so comfortable to pursue my crafts has been such a joy for me, all while being able to do so in the company of my friends.

Q: What do you hope your business will look like in five years?

I just hope that more and more people feel welcome, whether it's hanging out or getting tattooed. I feel like there aren't so many places like this on the Island. Most creatives I know from Long Island look for community in places like Brooklyn or New York City.