Tax freeze sought for Lake Success offices

The developer of a prominent office complex in Lake Success is asking Nassau County to freeze its tax payments for five years.

Lalezarian Properties "wants to stabilize" the tax bills of 1991 and 1999 Marcus Ave., an attorney for the developer said Wednesday. Together, the offices are known as The Granite Buildings.

The request is expected to be considered Friday by the county's Industrial Development Agency.

In 2003 and 2005 the agency provided five years' worth of tax breaks to Lalezarian as an incentive to clean up the then-contaminated 10 acres on Marcus Avenue and construct offices. Those Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreements have expired.

"We're looking for an extension . . . these are brand new buildings that received five-year PILOTs when they probably should have been 10 years," said lawyer Daniel P. Deegan, who is representing Lalezarian before the IDA.

"We aren't looking for a tax reduction; we want to stabilize the tax bill," he said.

Deegan and others noted that county and town IDAs typically provide tax breaks for longer time periods; the standard has been 10 years.

The building at 1991 Marcus Ave. is 127,290 square feet while 1999 Marcus Ave. is 108,300.

The tenant roster includes a number of medical offices, notably an outpatient clinic run by Cohen's Children's Medical Center, which is part of the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System.

The buildings' staff of 25 people is expected to increase soon. "We're looking to exceed our previous job commitment," Deegan said.

Joseph J. Kearney, executive director of the Nassau IDA, confirmed Wednesday that the Lalezarian application is on the agenda for Friday's meeting.

He also said the four-member IDA board would discuss holding two workshops for county residents looking for jobs.

The sessions, which were suggested by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, would provide advice on preparing resumes and cover letters, interview skills and finding job leads. About 500 people could be accommodated.

Kearney said one company had expressed an interest in running the workshops, and the contract would not exceed $6,500.

Mangano said, "The IDA program complements my job-creating initiatives by launching a program focused on assisting unemployed and underemployed residents in obtaining challenging jobs and opportunities."