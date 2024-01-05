Romaine: Cut fees on home heating, beach passes and traffic tickets

Suffolk County homeowners could pay less tax on heating oil, natural gas, propane and electricity if County Executive Edward Romaine has his way.

Romaine on Friday outlined proposals that he said would lower the cost of living for hard-pressed residents. He said he would work with the county legislature and others to enact the changes.

Romaine, a Republican, said he would “limit or do away” with the county levy on fuels used to heat houses. He called the tax “extremely regressive” because it has the greatest impact on low-income households.

Romaine also said he would look to reduce the cost to visit county-owned parks and beaches, saying the admission price to Town of Brookhaven parks and beaches is far lower. Romaine was town supervisor before becoming Suffolk executive on Jan. 1.

“We’re going to look to lower that,” he said of county beach fees during a breakfast event in Woodbury that was organized by the Long Island Association business group. “I want people of all incomes to enjoy our beaches and our parks.”

Romaine also vowed to overhaul the fees charged to motorists for speeding and other infractions by the county’s Traffic and Parking Violations Agency.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening there that nickels and dimes people,” he said.

The agency’s $55 administrative fee on traffic and parking tickets was challenged this week by a motorist who filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court. In December 2022, the $30 administration fee on red-light camera tickets was repealed by the County Legislture.

Romaine acknowledged that the proposals would mean less money for county coffers and require cuts in government spending. But “as a government we need to say to our populace, ‘we’re not going to pick your pocket,’ ” he said.