Apple to add 7,400 jobs at Campus 2 headquarters in Cupertino

Apple, in enacting one of the last projects Steve Jobs worked on before his death, will add 7,400 jobs once its new Cupertino, Calif., headquarters is completed, beefing up its workforce by 46 percent to 23,000.

The tech giant will also pay out $2.9 billion in annual wages, up from $2 billion last year. The new headquarters, dubbed 'Campus 2,' is expected to open in 2016.

The data was included in an 82-page report commissioned by the iPhone and iPad maker on the economic impact of the project.

The plan calls for a donut-shaped, 2.8 million square-foot main building that is two-thirds the size of the Pentagon, featuring curved 40-foot exterior walls made of concave glass from Germany. Apple would add 6,000 trees and hide almost all the roads and parking spaces underground.

In June 2011, in one of his last public apperances before he died, Jobs revealed Apple's plans for the facility at a Cupertino City Council meeting. He had a hands-on role in the headquarters' design.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The campus will also generate 9,200 construction jobs and $38.1 million in one-time construction taxes and fees for the city, according to the report. Taxes paid by Apple generated 18 percent of Cupertino's general fund in 2012, according to the report, which was prepared by consulting firm Keyser Marston Associates Inc.

Apple says it will also fund more than $66 million in public-improvement projects -- which includes roads and park land -- around the campus and in Cupertino.

Apple plans to retain its current headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop. That facility houses only 3,000 employees.