These are the best 5G phones you can get

The best phones to buy in 2023 are all 5G-ready to let you enjoy those fast data speeds. But you should expect they would be, given their high price tags. Even if you don't want — or need — to spend big bucks on today's top-end flagships, you can still get those sweet data speeds at lower prices. There are loads of superb affordable 5G handsets, including the excellent Google Pixel 6A and other options from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Motorola, too. Even Apple's cheapest 2022 iPhone SE is 5G-enabled.

With 5G handsets being offered by every major phone manufacturer now, it can be difficult to work out which is best for you. Here are the best 5G-enabled phones that you can go and buy right now.

WHAT Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

THE COST $799 (iPhone) and $999 (Pro Max)

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce a variety of changes, like the Dynamic Island instead of the old notch, an impressive 48-megapixel camera system and the new A16 Bionic processor. All these upgrades come together to make for an experience that feels fresh and fast compared with older generations.

It's the most expensive iPhone you can buy, especially if you opt for the larger Max version, but if you want the high performance and stellar camera quality of Apple's top phone, then the iPhone 14 Pro is for you.

WHAT Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

THE COST $449 (Pixel 7) and $749 (Pro)

AVAILABLE FROM store.google.com

A slick refreshed design, superb cameras and smooth overall experience make both of these phones a joy to use. The Pixel 7 is an affordable option for those of you looking for a solid Android phone for all of your everyday needs.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a larger price tag, but you also get a larger display and a more fully featured camera system that includes a superb telephoto zoom lens. Otherwise its processor and interface is the same as the cheaper model, so it's worth considering how important the extra camera features are.

WHAT Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

THE COST $1,199.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Galaxy S23 is a lot, but in a good way. It's more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared to 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.