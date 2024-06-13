These Bluetooth speakers will be music to your ears

Bluetooth speakers continue to improve each year, with an ever-increasing number of well-designed models that offer impressive sound for their compact size. A few at the top of our list are the Soundcore by Anker Boom 2, Bose SoundLink Max and Tribit StormBox Micro 2.

WHAT Soundcore by Anker Boom 2

THE COST $129.99

AVAILABLE FROM us.soundcore.com

The original Soundcore Motion Boom was great, but the 3.75-pound Boom 2 costs a little more but sounds substantially better. It has more than double the power rating of the original, so it not only plays louder but kicks out more bass and offers better clarity at higher volumes (it's equipped with two tweeters and one subwoofer). It also has a couple of built-in LED lights to help create that party vibe.

Waterproof (IPX7-rated) with a floatable design, the speaker's battery life is rated at up to 24 hours at moderate volume levels (it charges via USB-C) and you can tweak the sound and customize the lighting with the Soundcore app for iOS and Android. There's also a USB-out port to charge your devices.

WHAT Bose SoundLink Max

THE COST $399

AVAILABLE FROM bose.com

It's surprising that Bose would put out such a pricey Bluetooth speaker after the $149 SoundLink Flex speaker did so well. The Flex was so successful because it not only sounds good for its compact size but it doesn't cost that much — at least not for a Bose product. It's hardly a shock that the 4.89-pound Max also sounds impressive — it may just be the best-sounding for its size — and has a premium design with a built-in rope handle that's replaceable (the Max is fully waterproof and dust-proof). It's a great Bluetooth speaker, but its high price tag may turn some folks off.

WHAT Tribit StormBox Micro 2

THE COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM tribit.com

Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. The second-gen StormBox Micro 2 offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars.