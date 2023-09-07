The best budget TVs: Clear picture, cheap price

Quality TVs aren't as expensive as they used to be. In 2023, there are plenty of perfectly good options that might not offer all the latest bells and whistles, but are actually more than enough for most people.

Here are some great entry-level TVs that don't break the bank, but still have plenty to offer. These units won't win any awards for brightness or picture enhancements, and that's OK. Entry-level TVs aren't super fancy, but they can bring a surprisingly clear and balanced picture at a more palatable price.

WHAT Vizio V-Series

THE COST $249.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM vizio.com

For picture quality alone, the Vizio V-Series clearly emerged as the leader of the pack. The Vizio offered the most balanced and accurate picture during our side-by-side comparisons, and it comes with some useful extras such as Dolby Vision support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth compatibility and variable refresh rate for potentially smoother gaming. The biggest downside of the Vizio is its smart TV platform, Vizio SmartCast. It's crowded, slow and littered with ads for platforms such as Tubi and Kidoodle TV.

WHAT TCL 4-Series Roku TV

THE COST $399.99

AVAILABLE FROM tcl.com

The picture quality of this set was only a slight step behind the Vizio in tests. The black levels and picture accuracy of the TCL might not be quite as deep and rich as the Vizio, but are still quite good. The differences between the two are slight enough that you'd need to have them set up side by side to notice anything at all. The 4-Series lacks the Dolby Vision, Bluetooth connectivity and AMD FreeSync with a variable refresh rate, all of which the Vizio offers. However, it does come with the excellent Roku Smart TV system built in.

WHAT Hisense A6H Google TV

THE COST $279.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM hisense-usa.com

The Hisense A6H Google TV, like the Vizio, offers some higher-end features at the entry-level price. This TV features a premium build quality and comes with Dolby Vision support, Bluetooth connectivity and DTS Virtual:X for simulated surround sound. The Hisense A6H comes preloaded with Google TV. The downside is Google TV runs slower on the Hisense than on higher-end TVs like the Sony X80K.