CNET reviews: These Chromebooks really shine

If you're looking for something cheap and basic to get online and do general day-to-day stuff and productivity tasks, then a Chromebook might be a good option for you. They tend to be cheaper, more lightweight and many are touchscreen-enabled. That said, you should be aware that they run on ChromeOS rather than Windows, so it might take a bit of adjustment. Here are three of the best Chromebooks on the market.



WHAT HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

THE COST $1,549.99

AVAILABLE FROM hp.com

Google's ChromeOS is capable of doing much more than it could more than a decade ago when it first appeared. Consider this HP Dragonfly Pro the MacBook Pro of Chromebooks: beautiful design, excellent display, keyboard and touchpad and enough processing power to take advantage of today's ChromeOS features. And if you're an Android phone user, it's the perfect companion.

For many, its features might be overkill. It makes more sense for its target audience of always-connected freelancers and contract workers who'll use it day in and day out.

WHAT Acer Chromebook Spin 714

THE COST $699.99-$999.99

AVAILABLE FROM acer.com

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is essentially a runner-up to the Dragonfly Pro. This premium two-in-one doesn't stray far from its predecessor in terms of what it offers: sturdy design, nice-looking display, strong performance and long battery life. The main changes are an updated 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor but Acer removed the garaged pen for use on the touchscreen display. It still works with USI pens, though. There are less expensive options, but if you want a Chromebook that'll last for years, this is it.

WHAT Lenovo Duet Chromebook

THE COST $269.00

AVAILABLE FROM bestbuy.com

The Lenovo Duet Chromebook is an awesome little 11-inch ChromeOS tablet with a detachable keyboard and touchpad. Its small size and performance aren't ideal for full-time use. But the Chromebook Duet 3 is a good pick if you're looking for an affordable ultraportable device to get some work done on the go, sketch or jot down notes in class, or do simple stuff like email, web browsing, gaming, reading and streaming video.