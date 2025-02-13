CNET reviews: The best cordless vacuum cleaners

Vacuums have come a long way over the last couple of decades. It's appealing to go cordless, but these days, the choices for cordless vacuums are endless. Don't worry, CNET has you covered.

Here are our picks for the machines offering the best suction performance as well as the ones to best fit your budget.

WHAT LG CordZero A949

THE COST $749.99

AVAILABLE FROM lg.com

This do-it-all cordless vacuum is packed with high-tech features, such as self-emptying, a Kompressor, Power Mop Pro and more. It's a solid performer though it's also pricey.

During testing, the LG CordZero A949 suctioned 100% of the black rice from hardwood and mid- and low-pile carpets. Regarding tiny particles of sand, it picked up nearly 90% of the debris from carpet and hardwood flooring. This can be chalked up to the most powerful suction of all the vacs tested at 265 air watts, as well as intelligent, automatic suction adjustments. It also has a power mop attachment with spinning pads to clean up wet messes.



WHAT Dyson V15 Detect

THE COST $649.99

AVAILABLE FROM dyson.com

The trick up this Dyson's sleeve is the impressive 230 air watts of suction power from the cleaning head. That suction translates into performance. The V15 Detect was able to remove 88% of sand from a midpile carpet and 95% from a low-pile carpet. The V15 is a great cordless vacuum for pet hair, too. Whether vacuuming across hardwood floors or low- or mid-pile carpeting, the V15 barely left a tuft in its wake.

Several features set the V15 Detect apart, including its Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head. Designed for hard floors, it projects a green laser onto the surface as you clean, making it easy to spot dust and small debris that would otherwise be hard to see. The readout on the back of the vacuum, which lists the ratio of dirt collected by particle size, was also interesting.

WHAT Levoit LVAC-200

THE COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM levoit.com

The Levoit LVAC-200 proves that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a quality cordless vacuum. It scored 9.5 out of 10 in overall performance, with a nearly 93% average cleanup score for black rice and sand across our range of tests. Levoit isn’t using a HEPA filter in this unit, but it does use a five-stage filtration system capturing 99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 micron.

A feature typically found on more expensive cordless vacs is LED lights on the front of the vacuum head to help ensure you don’t miss a spec of dust. Levoit LVAC-200 also comes with a two-in-one crevice tool and a two-in-one pet tool to help clean up any mess.