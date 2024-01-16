The best fitness trackers to keep you in shape

Fitness trackers are packed with features to help you keep up with step, exercise and movement goals whether it's a Fitbit, Apple or Garmin. They're also able to track your sleep patterns and some even let you know when you should be taking a rest day.

There are dozens of dedicated fitness tracker options to choose from that come in the form of wristbands, shoe insoles with activity-tracking features and smartwatches. Here are three of the best, all of which require a mobile app to track your progress. Some even let you see phone notifications on your wrist.

WHAT Fitbit Charge 6

THE COST $159.95

AVAILABLE FROM fitbit.com

In addition to great health and fitness features including an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app and excellent sleep tracking, Fitbit Charge 6 connects to gym equipment and fitness apps so you can see your live heart rate data during a workout. The Charge 6 also connects to Google Maps from your phone for turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist and has closer integration with other Google apps like YouTube Music and Google Wallet.

It also has a built-in GPS function that lets you track outdoor workouts without your phone plus a blood oxygen sensor. The Daily Readiness Score can also tell you if your body is up to taking on a workout, or if you should take a rest day.

WHAT Fitbit Inspire 3

THE COST $99.95

AVAILABLE FROM fitbit.com

If you're looking for a fitness band that's discreet, affordable and has a long-lasting battery, consider the Fitbit Inspire 3. You won't get the built-in GPS or mobile payment options on the Charge 6, but it has health and fitness tracking essentials, including heart-rate monitoring, automatic workout detection and a detailed sleep analysis.

The battery can last as long as 10 days, so you won't need to charge it as often as other Fitbits. But beware that the screen is small, so it can be more difficult to read than other trackers and smartwatches.

WHAT Apple Watch Series 9

THE COST $399 and up

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

This smartwatch has a temperature, blood oxygen and ECG sensor and comes in 41- and 45-millimeter sizes. You can also choose a cellular or LTE model that lets you take calls and answer messages from your wrist without your phone. There are comprehensive tools for runners and cyclists on the Series 9 that give you in-depth looks at your running metrics. With WatchOS 10 you can also connect Bluetooth cycling accessories like power pedals to the watch.